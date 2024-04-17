The Stormers will hope to have finally solved their line-out issues with the recruitment of JD Schickerling on a three-year deal. The Cape side made the welcome announcement yesterday in what is another case of a former stalwart returning home, after loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff’s signing from Ulster.

Schickerling has been playing in Japan for Kobe Steelers, and now Kubota Spears, since 2021, and that coincided with Marvin Orie’s rise to the Springbok team while at the Stormers. Orie played a massive part in the Stormers’ run to the URC title in 2022 and final in 2023, and has been missed for his lineout prowess and leadership since joining French club Perpignan immediately after the Boks’ Rugby World Cup triumph last October. While Ruben van Heerden has been tireless in the tight loose, Schickerling will bring his lineout organisation and jumping ability that Orie added to the Stormers mix.

Schickerling – who will turn 29 in May – earned 40 Stormers caps since his 2016 debut, so is well versed in what will be required as the Cape side strive to win the Champions Cup and URC. “Since leaving three years ago, I have kept in touch with a lot of the guys and obviously followed the Stormers closely,” the second-rower said yesterday. “What they have achieved since then is incredibly impressive, and I can’t wait to be a part of it again.

“I’ll be doing all I can to bring my part and make an impact for the team.” Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said: “JD is yet another player who was born and bred here, so to have him back in the fold again is very exciting. “You will not find a more hard-working rugby player anywhere, and he is someone that will slot right back into our environment without any hassle.

“Having worked with JD for many years, I know how much this team means to him and we are all looking forward to seeing what he can bring for us when he pulls the Stormers jersey on again.” But before the return of Schickerling and Kitshoff to Cape Town, the Stormers are still aiming to clinch the URC trophy this season, having been knocked out of the Champions Cup in the last 16 by La Rochelle a few weeks ago. Dobson’s side are gearing up for Saturday’s clash against the Ospreys at Cape Town Stadium (7.15pm kick-off), and need to win to keep their home play-off hopes alive.