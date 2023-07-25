Schoenmaker scoops 100m breaststroke silver at World Championships

Tatjana Schoenmaker added another accolade to her prolific haul, claiming a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Tuesday. The 26-year-old reached the 50m mark in fourth place, but stormed back into podium contention in the second half of the race, producing a particularly speedy final 25m to secure the silver in a time of 1:05.84.

Lithuania’s 2012 Olympic champion Ruta Meilutytė dominated from the start and claimed the gold in a time of 1:04.62. American Lydia Jacoby, who won the Olympic 100m breaststroke title in Tokyo in 2021 ahead of Schoenmaker, took the bronze in Fukuoka in 1:05.94, while her compatriot, Lilly King, who holds the world record in the event, missed out on the medals, finishing fourth in 1:06.02. Schoenmaker’s focus will now shift to her main event – the 200m breaststroke, in which she won Olympic gold in 2021, with the heats scheduled for Thursday. “I didn’t expect that (medal). The last world championships I was at (in 2019) I came sixth in the 100m, so to medal is incredible,” the Pretoria swimmer said after her race.

“I don’t train for the 100, I train for the 200, so I’m just grateful that my speed is there. I was very indecisive as to whether to come to this competition – it’s been a very tough two years for me – so I think swimming my fastest time since the Olympics, I’m slowly getting there,” she said. Meanwhile, Michael Houlie earned a place in the 50m breaststroke semifinals, finishing 14th overall in the morning heats in a time of 27.31 seconds. In the evening semifinal, the 23-year-old was quickest off the blocks but finished in eighth place in 27.57 seconds, missing out on a spot in Wednesday’s final.