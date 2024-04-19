‘Sprint King’ Akani Simbine aiming for a perfect 100m final at SA championships

Akani Simbine may have been slowed down by the wind in his semi-final, but he looks on track to crack the sub-10-second barrier once more in today’s 100m final at the SA athletics championships in Pietermaritzburg. The 30-year-old speedster registered a quick 10.07sec in his heat in the morning on a warm day at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium, and the conditions seemed ideal for an even faster semi-final time in the afternoon.

But a strong wind picked up during the day, and Simbine had to be satisfied with 10.27 in the semi-final. What was impressive about his performance in the heat, though, was how he motored away from the rest of the field over the last 50m, which will hold him in good stead in bigger events later this year as he prepares for the Paris Olympics. But now he is taking aim at a sixth SA 100m title today at 5.30pm.

“I’m pretty pleased. I came into the competition saying I just want to get through the rounds. It’s my first 100m races of the year, so I’m just trying to get my race pattern right – certain things like my race, my start, top-end speed. So, I am really happy, and that I finished healthily as well,” Simbine told SuperSport TV after his semi-final. “I had to put together a lot of things in the semi-final, at the top end, and I am pretty happy with that, and I am looking forward to the final, where I have to put everything together. “Everybody is going to want to see the Sprint King. I just have to make sure I retain my title. For me, it’s a personal thing – that’s why I’m here. It’s important for the country and to show the world that we are still here.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow. I’m going to rest well, have a good warm-down, and make sure I am ready for tomorrow.” Akani Simbine shows his class with a time of 10.28 in the Men's 100m semi-finals 🏃‍♂️



💻 Stream #ASASeniorChamps live: https://t.co/ACEUH7ehZ3#JoinTheMovement pic.twitter.com/jLFoIka6WS — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 18, 2024 Wayde van Niekerk will also be in action today in the 200m heats, after opting to sit out of the 400m yesterday.

In the women’s 100m event, teenager Viwe Jingqi emerged as the athlete to beat in today’s final with a cool 11.51 in the semi-finals yesterday. In the men’s 10 000m final yesterday, Boland’s Nadeel Wildschutt claimed the gold medal in 29:15.93, and he will hope to see his brother and SA record holder Adriaan claim the 5 000m title today. Another long-distance track final saw Glenrose Xaba edge out 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso in the 5 000m in a time of 15:48.44, with Sekgodiso grabbing the silver in 16:02.04.