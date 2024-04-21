Stellies over the moon with No 22

HERMAN GIBBS Stellenbosch FC held out against a strong closing effort by TS Galaxy to score a well-taken 2-1 win in the DStv Premiership clash at the Mbombela Stadium yesterday afternoon.

With this outcome, Stellenbosch’s Maroons have extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 22 matches, and strengthened their second position on the log. Samukelo Nkabini of TS Galaxy challenges Sihle Nduli of Stellenbosch FC during their DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium last night. | BackpagePix Galaxy entered the match on a three-match winning run, which started at AmaZulu, followed by victories over Royal AM and SuperSport United, but with this defeat their efforts to secure a top-eight berth may be heading for disaster. Midway through the match, Galaxy were infuriated by a decision by referee Siyabulela Qunta, and for a while their players and manager Sead Ramovic had to be restrained.

At the outset, the visiting Stellies looked the more polished side with good covering, coupled with sound positional play. They managed to blunt Galaxy’s early attacking enterprise. As the game wound towards the half-hour mark, Stellenbosch’s mobile and well-orchestrated midfield saw their side begin to establish territorial advantage. Somehow Galaxy weathered a shaky spell in which they conceded two corners in the opening 10 minutes. The Galaxy defence also suffered a stroke of good luck after a pile driver from Stellenbosch’s attacking midfielder Anicet Oura hit the crossbar at a time when Galaxy’s keeper Fiacre Ntwari was well beaten.

However, midway through the half, Stellenbosch’s grip on the match started to wane as Galaxy started to adopt a more direct approach, which was full of movement and slick passing. It enabled Galaxy to make a few final third entries and Stellenbosch struggled to contain the attacking sorties into their box. The pressure took its toll five minutes before the break when Galaxy opened the scoring in the match. Stellenbosch’s rearguard seemed tardy in deal with a series of passes by Galaxy on the edge of their penalty area and Lehlohonolo Mojela scored after rounding defender Fawaaz Basadien who lost his footing in front of his posts (1-0).

Stellenbosch’s response was almost immediate but their striker Iqraam Rayners was denied for the umpteenth time as Ntwari stood his ground to gather the ball on the goalline. At the start of the second half, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker made a substitution which saw central defender Thabo Moloisane make way for Athenkosi Mcaba in an effort to shore up his defence. Despite trailing by a goal, Stellenbosch returned displaying a mood that had the stamp of victory on it and within eight minutes they managed to score twice in quick succession to take the lead for the first time in the match.