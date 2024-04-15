Stellies’ trouncing of SuperSport was the ‘full package’

HERMAN GIBBS STELLENBOSCH already have the Carling Black Label Cup in their trophy cabinet this season and are aiming for the double after securing passage to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Stellenbosch’s youthful outfit showed that they are transforming into a force in South African football after they handed the highly rated SuperSport United a 4-0 hiding at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Winelands. Devin Titus of Stellenbosch FC scores against SuperSport United. | BackpagePix The emphatic performance caused their coach Steve Barker to acclaim the team’s performance as the “full package” against one of the Premiership’s leading sides. “I do think that in terms of the quality we showed throughout the 90 minutes, I think it was a full package,” said Barker, adding that their display against SuperSport was memorable.

“We started very well. From the third goal we had control over the game. “When I look at a performance like this one, we beat a team of SuperSport United’s calibre – you look at the players they have, they are full of quality. “We pulled (off) a good performance, scored four goals and didn’t concede.”

While Saturday’s victory keeps Stellenbosch in contention to record a cup double this season, Barker insists that his side is only focusing on the next game on the roster. “We can only take it one game at a time at this stage,” said Barker. “We’ve got a lot of ambition but there is still a lot to play for in the league as well, with eight league matches and 24 points on the line. “Next week we are away to Sekhukhune United, followed by a game in Mbombela against TS Galaxy. Those are two really tough away games against two teams that are in really good form.”

SuperSport’s 4-0 loss was the heaviest defeat their coach Gavin Hunt has suffered in a cup match. He said his team failed to adapt to the windy conditions at the Winelands venue. “We did not adapt to the conditions. We couldn’t get hold of the ball. It was bouncing around like a tennis (ball),” said Hunt. “We went behind at the wrong times. First, it was early in the match and then straight after half-time their goals killed it for us.

“But we kept probing, kept trying to give it a go but certainly couldn’t get any momentum. We tried to chase it (the game) but we just never adapted. It was very difficult, and we struggled.” Hunt could not exactly remember when last a team under his guidance had suffered such a heavy defeat. “It is the biggest defeat I think in 30 years. It’s not easy to take,” said Hunt.