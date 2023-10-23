Three new Xiaomi wearables to match your fitness goals

Smartwatches and wearable technology have become all the rage, however, choosing the right device is essential in helping to achieve your fitness goals. Xiaomi has recently revealed a brand new line of wearables, packing powerful functionality and user-friendliness into robust offerings that are sure to meet the expectations of any smartphone user, regardless of the make or operating system of your device, through the Mi Fitness app available for iOS and Android.

The new devices come in a variety of styles, from classic and stylish watches to lightweight and comfortable fitness bands. With a range of features to choose from, users can track their steps, heart rate, and sleep patterns, as well as view notifications, access music, and take calls. While choosing a new fitness band or smartwatch may prove difficult, here are the features of each of the new devices, to help make your choice, a little easier: Everyday fitness tracking - Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 - R699

Offering bang for your buck, the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 is sure to assist in staying on top of your everyday health and fitness goals. A large 1.47-inch display, allows for easy viewing of heart rate, exercise duration, calories burned, and more. Thanks to its built-in PPG sensor and blood oxygen saturation level indicator, you can get detailed reports about your heart rate during workouts and SpO measurements. It also comes with a 210mAh LiPo battery offering up to 14 days of use, as well as a water resistance rating for added protection. The sleek and stylish design is ultra-thin and lightweight and comes with a variety of band faces to match any user’s mood or style. The fitness enthusiast - Xiaomi Smart Band 7 - R1199

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 offers a remarkable 1.62-inch display providing high-resolution presentation and always-on mode, allowing users to view vital health information and other notifications, at a glance without any wrist lifting or finger usage. With improved graphic rendering, smoother animation effects, and a vivid UI interface, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 makes it easier to operate, especially while on the go. With the support of over 110 sports modes, it can also help track all-day heart rate, calories burnt, and workout duration. Furthermore, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is equipped with the capability to detect blood oxygen saturation levels and vibrate to alert if the level is too low. Additionally, its sleep monitoring accurately tracks your sleep patterns, including deep and light sleep and REM phases. Lastly, it offers water resistance up to 50m, making it ideal for swimming. The athlete - Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3 - R2099