Kurt-Lee Arendse of UWC during the Varsity Cup rugby match between UCT Ikeys and UWC at UCT last month. He has been called up into the Springbok Sevens team to play in Vancouver, Canada, this weekend. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – UWC rugby player and Bachelor of Arts student Kurt-Lee Arendse has been called up for the Springbok Sevens team to play in Vancouver, Canada, this weekend. Arendse, one of South Africa’s rising rugby stars and FNB UWC wing, was named with Zain Davids to replace the injured duo of Ryan Oosthuizen and Mfundo Ndhlovu as the Blitzboks get ready for the sixth round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The 22-year-old from Paarl played for Boland Under-18 and for Western Province Under-19 before joining UWC in 2017.

He was also part of the South African Sevens Academy team which travelled to South America in January to play two tournaments, in Uruguay and in Chile.

But his dream has always been to make it into the Blitzboks team.

UWC director of sport Mandla Gagayi said Arendse’s call-up was testament to UWC’s mission as “a place to grow - from hope to action through knowledge”.

“Kurt-Lee comes from a very trying background and his call-up will definitely provide him with the opportunity to rise above his socio-economic circumstances to make a better life for himself, his family and his community - and to inspire others to do the same.

“As UWC Sport we are very proud to have been part of this journey,” said Gagayi.

UWC rugby coach Chester Williams said Arendse’s selection showed “this is an opportunity to tell the world out there that the University of the Western Cape can produce a stream of rugby players who can add value to South Africa”.

UWC rector and vice-chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius said: “The university wishes Kurt-Lee well. His selection to the Blitzboks side is again testimony to the excellent all-round academic and sport programme that UWC Sport is gaining a great reputation for.”

Though his call-up for the Blitzboks means he will have to leave the university squad, Arendse has left an indelible mark on the FNB UWC team which made its FNB Varsity Cup debut this year.

FNB Varsity Cup manager Xhanti- Lomzi Nesi said: “We at FNB Varsity Cup are over the moon for Kurt-Lee he showed great talent whenever he played in Varsity Shield, and then in round one of Varsity Cup We wish him all the best in the green and gold.”

Cape Times