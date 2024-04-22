Wales curtain raisers and closers in Bok Test schedule

Leighton Koopman The Springboks’ opening and final Tests of a blockbuster 2024 international season after their Rugby World Cup exploits will be against Wales.

The world champions will play 13 Tests this year with three year-end tour matches added to their already busy schedule starting in just under two months. Wales, along with their fellow Six Nations sides Scotland and England, will be the Boks’ opponents for the European tour, SA Rugby confirmed yesterday. The world champion Springboks will play 13 Tests this year, starting with Wales in late June. | BackpagePix A Sunday match against the Scots is first up at Murrayfield on November 10 and the date is sure to raise a few eyebrows as the clashes normally all fall on Saturdays. Nevertheless, South Africans will be keen to see their team go up against Scotland where several SA-born players will await the side. Their last meeting was in the World Cup group stages – a match the Boks won easily.

More interesting, though, is a rematch of the World Cup semi-final against the English only six days later, meaning there will be a short turnaround time on the cards before that Twickenham match-up (November 16). This clash against their bitter rivals should be the Springboks’ toughest one in the UK. Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will welcome head coach Rassie Erasmus and his men for what should be the final clash of the year on November 23. “To face Scotland, England and Wales at the end of the year will certainly spice things up for the team, so we are really looking forward to the season,” Erasmus said in a statement.

“Wales may have had a disappointing Six Nations campaign, while Scotland won two of their five matches and England three, but they are always a force to be reckoned with at home, so we know we have to be at the top of our game when we line up against them. “As a team, we want to measure ourselves against the top sides in the world consistently. “We have a challenging season ahead, which features home series against Ireland in the Castle Lager Incoming Series and New Zealand in the Rugby Championship, as well as a Test against Portugal, and two matches against Australia and Argentina, respectively.”

Springboks’ 2024 fixtures June 22: v Wales @ Twickenham, London July 6: v Ireland @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

July 13: v Ireland @ Kings Park, Durban July 20: v Portugal @ Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein August 10: v Australia @ Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

August 17: v Australia @ Optus Stadium, Perth August 31: v New Zealand @ Ellis Park, Johannesburg September 7: v New Zealand @ DHL Stadium, Cape Town

September 21: v Argentina, TBC September 28: SA v Argentina @ Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit November 10: v Scotland @ Murrayfield, Edinburgh