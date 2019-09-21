New Zealand's Ardie Savea is tackled by Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo/Jae Hong

Yokohama – It is only day two of the Rugby World Cup but this was a Test match worthy of a final. The tournament is still finding its feet – volunteer T-shirts are still crisp out of the packet – but the All Blacks and the Springboks have already hit top gear.

Be it the freakish power of Ardie Savea, or the jack-in-the-box running of Cheslin Kolbe, these sides delivered a level of performance that could carry them through to a rematch here in 41 days' time.

Japan's opening night victory was splashed across the local newspapers and this was the second course to whet the nation's rugby appetite.

'You're selling the wrong stuff,' heckled an outnumbered Springbok supporter at the stalls exclusively selling All Blacks merchandise before kick-off.

Stadium management cranked up the microphone volumes for the haka and the stands filled up with the flashes of camera phones.

The All Blacks are the big show in town but the Springboks set out to rip of the cloak of invincibility presented to them by the home crowd.

For 20 minutes, their defence was fierce, relentless and disruptive.

From Faf de Klerk to Pieter-Steph du Toit, the Springboks read every pass and snagged the receiver to put the Kiwis on the back-foot.

They targeted New Zealand's rookie back-three with high kicks and, inside the opening minute, turned over winger George Bridge for an early three-pointer.

On the other wing, Sevu Reece knocked on a rushed pass and, suddenly, the world champions looked like mere mortals.

They were shunted back in the opening scrum and the Bok heavies – Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx – bullied their way over the gainline.

Then Handre Pollard had a second kick at goal to double the lead, but he struck the left post to dent his early show of confidence.

The first half turned out to be a game of two halves.

If the opening 20 minutes was a showcase of legalised violence, the second 20 minutes was an exhibition of harum-scarum counter-attack.

The All Blacks found their rhythm. Their wide-men settled down on the global stage, while Beuaden Barrett started to find half-gaps in midfield.

Momentum swung on one loose pass from De Klerk and normal service was resumed.

The scrum-half missed his man and Richie Mo'unga fly-hacked downfield – before winning a penalty to level the exchanges.

Three Springbok errors resulted in three All Black scores.

Next, Duane Vermeulen lost a contest in the air and the Kiwis reminded us of their supreme transition play.

Mo'Unga's kick-pass found Reece – a Crusaders combination – before Savea and Barrett linked up for Bridge to run in off the left shoulder.

Three minutes later, Pollard dropped a high ball and the same suspects combined to crack the green and gold wall.

They were not just picking apart the South African defence, but ripping it to shreds.

Hooker Dane Coles showed his handling skills out wide, before Anton Lienert-Brown sent over Scott Barrett to put his side 17-3 ahead.

The big bad Boks ran out of puff but they took a few deep breaths at half-time and exploded into the second half.

These two sides have an aggregate score of 82-82 over the previous three Test matches and they went blow for blow.

Like Shane Williams, Kolbe bounced down the right wing like a pinball wizard to carry his team into All Black territory.

The pint-sized winger lost the ball momentarily, but Du Toit intercepted the Kiwi counterattack and eventually scored under the posts.

The image of Sonny Bill Williams appeared on the big screens and the home crowd whooped and hollered as the cult hero was introduced after 50 minutes.

Marshalled by De Klerk, however, the Springboks did not buy into the hype.

Pollard narrowed the gap to four points with a long-range drop goal, but the All Blacks have not lost a World Cup game for 12 years and two late penalties ensured that record could run on for the foreseeable future.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus: "We can't moan about this performance. They really played well, I think the referee was good. And we just have to work really hard."

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen: "Today was a big game for both sides and fortunately for us we came out on top, but it was another titanic struggle between New Zealand and South Africa and hopefully people got excited by it.

"They're never out of it, they're always a team that comes back. The players took their opportunities and scored."

Former New Zealand captain Tana Umaga told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Obviously New Zealand won't be totally happy with the performance. There will be things they want to work on.

"They need to make sure they get what they need out of these last three games before the quarter-finals. They'll give opportunities to some players and bring them up to speed. There's plenty to play for in these next three games."

Former Springbok international Bobby Skinstad told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Cheslin Kolbe made the decision to move out of Sevens and play Tests. A lot of people said "bad idea", but he was the player of the season in France and the player of this match in green and gold.

"He is strong, big shoulders for a guy of his size. Jason Robinson was probably the closest (to him) with that step and go on the outside."

Match facts

New Zealand 23

Tries: Bridge, Barrett

Conversions: Mo'unga 2

Penalties: Mo'unga 2, B Barrett

South Africa 13

Tries: Du Toit 47

Conversions: Pollard

Penalties: Pollard

Drop goals: Pollard

