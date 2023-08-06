Women set to shine at 2023 FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations

For the first time in history, as the country hosts the FIM AFRICA Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN) in Cape Town - the South African team will be led by a female team captain in Kayla Raaff and a female team manager, Monja Conradie. Thirty-six of the finest motocross riders in South Africa have been selected to compete at this year’s event against the best riders from countries across Africa.

The event will see no fewer than eight African countries compete in the MX 50, MX 65, MX Lites, MX 125, MX 1, MX 2, Vets and Masters’ classes, as well as the WMX class for ladies. South Africa’s best will be challenged this year to retain their place as they took the leading country award in Uganda in 2022 by just one point. Raaff is confident they have a strong team again and is quietly hoping for another South African win.

She started riding when she was five years old. South Africa team captain for the FIM AFRICA Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN), Kayla Raaff. Picture: Supplied “In all aspects and across all categories South Africa is particularly strong this year,” she said, adding that to be representing and competing for South Africa again was overwhelming and an honour. She called for locals to support the event, whether in person at or online.

“The support of our fans is hugely important and we want to extend our biggest thanks to everyone who has, and continues to support us,” said Raaff. Conradie said she was honoured and excited to have been selected as the team manager. “I have such a passion for the sport and I am fully committed to supporting our talented riders. With dedication and teamwork, we will make South Africa proud.”