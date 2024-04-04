Faye, secured over 54% of the votes, according to provisional results from all polling stations.

Senegal’s Constitutional Council has officially announced Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the winner of the presidential election.

Faye, known for his opposition to the current establishment and his alliance with Ousmane Sonko, emerged victorious over his closest rival, Amadou Ba, who received around 35% of the vote.

At the age of 44, Faye becomes the youngest president in Africa. The African Union praised the transparency of the election process, while French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Faye and expressed a desire to strengthen ties between France and Senegal.

Faye’s victory signifies a desire for change in the political landscape, following his recent release from prison. It reflects discontent with the current leadership and reveals divisions within the ruling coalition.