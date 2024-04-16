Liberia takes steps to establish court to prosecute warlords from civil wars that claimed 250 000 lives

Liberia’s senate has given the green light to conduct a probe into the country’s brutal civil wars. This long-awaited step signifies the commitment to bring justice for victims and address a history of impunity.

The court will focus on crimes against humanity and corruption linked to the wars that raged from 1989 to 2003, claiming an estimated 250 000 lives. This decision follows years of advocacy from civil society groups such as the Liberia Massacre Survivors Association. The court’s establishment is seen as a crucial step towards ending the widespread impunity that has plagued Liberia. While some warlords faced trials abroad, no perpetrators have been held accountable within the country. The court offers a chance to finally address these outstanding grievances.