Manuel Rocha’s confession leaves questions unanswered

The 73-year-old’s guilty plea shed light on his covert activities, raising concerns about national security.

Manuel Rocha, a former ambassador, has been jailed for 15 years after admitting to secretly working for Cuba while serving in the US foreign service.

The leniency of Rocha’s sentence sparked outrage among Miami’s Cuban exile community, with many calling for harsher punishment.

Despite a prestigious career spanning two decades in the state department, Rocha’s allegiance to Cuba went undetected until recently. His admission of acting as a foreign agent revealed a double life that included high-ranking positions and even roles in the White House.

The case not only exposed vulnerabilities in US counter-intelligence but also highlighted the effectiveness of Cuban intelligence. Rocha’s interactions with an undercover FBI agent posing as a Cuban operative triggered the investigation, unveiling years of clandestine service to Cuba.