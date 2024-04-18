Ousted leader Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest

Myanmar’s jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest, citing health concerns due to a heat wave, the military government said. The military government pardoned more than 3 000 prisoners under an amnesty to mark this week’s traditional New Year holiday.

Major-General Zaw Min Tun informed international media on Tuesday about Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint, the president of the government who was overthrown alongside her. Suu Kyi, 78, and Win Myint, the 72-year-old former president of her ousted government were among the elderly moved to house arrest, military spokesperson Major-General Zaw Min Tun told international media on Tuesday. Aung San Suu Kyi has been in military custody since the 2021 coup that dismantled her government. She is serving a 27-year sentence on various charges, which international observers and her supporters have denounced as politically motivated.

The news of their transfer coincides with a broader amnesty issued by Myanmar’s military, which has pardoned over 3 000 prisoners. However, it remains unclear whether the amnesty extends to the numerous pro-democracy activists and political prisoners detained during protests against the military regime. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners notes that as of their latest update, 20 351 individuals remain detained in opposition to military rule. Calls for the unconditional release of Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint continue, both domestically and internationally. A spokesperson from the national unity government established by allies of the detained leaders, reiterated this demand, stating that while moving them from prison to house arrest is a positive step, complete freedom is essential for their well-being and security.