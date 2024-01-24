Woman dies as car rams roadblock

A car rammed into a roadblock put up by protesting farmers in south-western France on Tuesday, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband and teenage daughter.

Farmers have been blocking roads across the country in protest at what they say are deteriorating conditions in the agriculture sector.

The three occupants of the car that crashed into the barrier on a motorway in the department of Ariege were taken into police custody on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, police said.

The vehicle was travelling on the dual-lane carriageway leading to the roadblock, despite it being clearly marked as closed to traffic because of the protest.