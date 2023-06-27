Babes Wodumo remembers late husband Mampintsha on his birthday

Babes Wodumo wished her late husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo a happy birthday on Instagram this Tuesday, on what would have been the muso’s 41st birthday. Reflecting on some of their best moments together with friends and family, including Mampintsha’s throwback birthday celebration, Babes Wodumo shared a series of photos and videos of Mampintsha living his best life.

She simply captioned the post: “Happy Birthday 🥳 @mampintsha_shimora.” Maphumulo died on December 24, 2022, after he suffered a stroke. Fans and friends flooded Babes Wodumo’s comments section with heart-warming and sweet tributes to Mampintsha, showing their love and support for the singer.

Grammy-award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode wrote: “Happy heavenly birthday Mpintsho 🥰🥳🎈🎂🍰.” Nomcebo Princess Mbambo commented: “No-one will ever replace this talent! Such a happy soul🫶🏽! We were robbed bandla!” Sipha Mbongwa said: “n😢😢😢, gone to soon... I miss his energy and vibe. Rest in peace bro, it sure is a turnup in heaven today🔥🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

UNjabulo Khubisa wrote:” One of the funniest guys on the socials. Happy Heavenly Birthday Bab Shimora ❤️🏆🎶.” Jada Prudence Seopel added: “Ooohhh how I wish he was still here... Just 4 u bbes ❤️... NoSbonge❤️.... Happy heavenly birthday 🎂” Babes Wodumo’s post comes just weeks after celebrating their son’s second birthday, where she paid a heartfelt tribute to Mampintsha.