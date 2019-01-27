Health
Health Highlights
Hair dye is toxic – could natural alternatives be made to work?
12 January 2019 | Hair
Advertisement
More from Health
Irbesartan Hydrochlorothiazide blood pressure pills recalled
It is feared they could have been tainted by N-Nitrosodiethylamine, a chemical used in rocket fuel which is thought to be carcinogenic.8 January 2019 | Health & Wellness
Cannabis tycoons fund independent ‘academy’ for doctors
It suggests patients smoke joints to soothe neurological conditions and eat gummy bears laced with the drug.7 January 2019 | Health & Wellness
Girls who are social media double risks of depression by age 14
Researchers at University College London found girls tend to spend more time on social media and also experience worse psychological effects from doing so.7 January 2019 | Parenting
Even mild deafness can raise the risk of depression
A study found those with mild hearing loss were far more likely to suffer depressive symptoms than those with normal hearing.6 January 2019 | Mind