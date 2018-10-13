Technology
Technology Highlights
Scifest aims to make science fun
The annual SciFest Africa festival will include scientists from six different countries3 March 2016 | Lifestyle
New platform is ‘Uber’ for SA entrepreneurs
Technology solutions will be 'a revolutionary resource' for young people wanting to launch businesses, writes Helen Grange18 February 2016 | Lifestyle
App will help find missing pets
A smartphone app has been launched that promises to help pet lovers find lost pets and network with other owners3 February 2016 | Lifestyle
VIDEO: Pro gamer defeated by AI
Proof that computers can be students after researchers trained a computer to master the ancient Chinese game, Go.28 January 2016 | Technology