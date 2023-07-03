Black jockey’s win a sign of transformation - eThekwini mayor

Durban — EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says the successive wins of the Durban July main race by black jockeys is an indication that the horse-racing industry in South Africa is transforming well. Kabelo Mastunyane’s win with a 7-1 dark horse in a race, Winchester Mansion took many punters by surprise and probably cost them their pick 6 and place accumulator bets.

Speaking to the Daily News after the race, Kaunda said it was an indication that the industry was on course with its transformation for the industry that was regarded as for white people. “Ït was nice to see a black jockey winning, surpassing white senior jockeys. This is an indication that the industry is transforming something we want to see in other sport codes. What was more interesting was that Matsunyane did not only win the race but also beat the champion jockey Piere ‘Striker’ Strydom who came second with See It again who was the race favourite,” Kaunda said. It was a first July win for Matsunyane who not so long ago was an apprentice jockey. It was also first for trainer Brett Crawford as well for owner Gaynor Rupert.

With 300m to the finish line, Winchester Mansion and See It Again were neck and neck but towards the end Winchester won by a head. Many thought it was going to be a photo finish and probably result in a dead heat, two horses winning a race. Matsunyane was the second black jockey to win Durban July, after S’manga Khumalo won with Sparkling Water last year. Khumalo made history by becoming the first African jockey to win in the Durban July in 2013 with Heavy Metal.