Durban pulls out all the stops for sports

Durban — EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says the City has partnered with various sporting bodies to promote Durban as a tourism destination. Kaunda was speaking during a media briefing held at the Kingsburgh Wastewater Treatment Works on Thursday.

“Partnering with sport bodies benefits the city in terms of brand exposure as these sports clubs (promote) eThekwini as a venue of choice for major sporting events. Sports tourism continues to grow across the world, and we want to be part of that global economic growth,” said Kaunda. The bodies include the Hollywoodbets Dolphins cricket team, KZN Sharks rugby team, AmaZulu FC, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Royal AM. He said the municipal exco meeting on Monday recommended that the council approve the partnership funding for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins cricket team and KZN Sharks rugby team for three years for R21.9million.

This weekend eThekwini hosts major events including the Springboks’ Webb Ellis Cup tour with the Boks team parading the cup in the city, the Carling Black Label Knockout quarter-finals, the Gcwalisa Picnic which brings top-notch artists to perform in the City and the KZN Sports Awards. Kaunda encouraged Durbanites to line up along the routes at 9.30am to catch a glimpse of the World Cup trophy and to cheer our world champions. “The route will go along Aurora Drive, Centenary Boulevard, uMhlanga Rocks Drive, Kenneth Kaunda Drive, Blackburn Road, Chris Hani Road, Queen Nandi Drive, Malandela Road, Inanda Road, Umngeni Road, Roadhouse Crescent, Riverside Road, Ruth First Highway, Snell Parade, Anton Lembede Street, Pixley ka Seme Street, Mahatma Gandhi Road and Russell Street before stopping at City Hall.”

The four clubs going head-to-head in the Carling Black Label Knockout quarter-finals at Moses Mabhida on Saturday said they were ready to steal the shine. The double-header quarter-final between Richards Bay FC and Orlando Pirates will start at 3pm, to be followed by the clash between AmaZulu FC and Lamontville Golden Arrows at 7pm. Man of the match of the Carling Knockout will scoop R100000 and many other prizes are up for grabs. AmaZulu FC PRO Philani Ndlela told the Daily News that the players were ready and excited to be taking part in the match.

“Our team has been working incredibly hard, putting in countless hours of training and preparation. We have been fine-tuning our skills, strategising and building our teamwork to ensure that we are ready to bring our A-game to the competition. “Not only does a double-header offer more value for money, but it also creates an incredible atmosphere. The energy and enthusiasm are unmatched as the anticipation builds throughout the day. From cheering for the home team to celebrating every goal, the double-header brings people together in a way that nothing else can,” he added. Orlando Pirates’ spokesperson, Thandi Merafe, said their players were enthusiastic and looking forward to the double-header.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable day, filled with moments of joy, excitement and shared passion. Every team member is focused on achieving greatness and leaving everything out there on the field,” said Merafe. Lamontville Golden Arrows and Richards Bay FC could not be reached for comment. Tickets for the quarter-finals cost R50 each, but the double-header entry will cost R80. – Additional reporting by Willem Phungula WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.