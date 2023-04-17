eThekwini to provide building materials to Dakota informal settlement residents

The municipality said it continues to fast-track relief efforts for residents of the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo following a fire on Saturday night that destroyed about 500 structures.

“The distribution of building materials to the families will commence this week as soon as the process of profiling families is complete,” the municipality said.

It said that affected residents are currently housed in marquees erected near Dakota Beach while the site is being cleared. There, the families are provided with meals and clean water.

“The municipality is working with other spheres of government, business as well as humanitarian organisations to provide additional support. Sassa (South African Social Security Agency) and Home Affairs officials are on site assisting with documentation lost in the fire. Health-care and psycho-social services are provided to residents. Learners are being assisted with school uniforms by various stakeholders,” the municipality said.