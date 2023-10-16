Former Department of Home Affairs official sentenced for an array of charges including corruption

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General (Dr) Lesetja Senona said that government officials who are involved in criminal activities need to be punished. This was after a former Department of Home Affairs official was imprisoned for corruption. KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said that last week Friday, the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Nomthandazo Eunice Mboyana, 45, to eight years’ direct imprisonment for fraud, corruption and the contravention of the Immigration Act and the Identification Act.

Nxumalo said that in February 2020, Mboyana who was a Department of Home Affairs official in Queenstown, fraudulently gained access to Home Affairs offices in Durban where she processed applications, working with foreign nationals who paid for her services. She recruited South Africans to process passports for gratification which were fraudulently issued to foreign nationals. “Mboyana was arrested when an internal investigation was conducted. She was sentenced to a total of 22 years’ imprisonment for 66 charges which were combined to run concurrently,” Nxumalo said. Senona praised the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority for their strong working relationship in prosecuting the accused.

“Government officials who are involved in criminal activities need to be exceptionally punished. They are entrusted to assist the community, not to deceive them,” Senona said. Last month, the Daily News reported that on September 21, the Durban High Court sentenced Anda Ngozi and Mboyana. Ngozi was sentenced to 26 years, but to serve an effective 10 years in prison, while Mboyana was sentenced to 22 years but to serve an effective 8 years. Mboyana also faced another case.