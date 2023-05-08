Isipingo CPF chairperson bows out to steer eThekwini district policing board

Durban — The Isipingo community forum chairperson will in the coming days relinquish this position, after being elected as the eThekwini district policing board chairperson on Friday. The board oversees the 42 stations of the CPFs in eThekwini to ensure that the station’s crime-fighting initiatives are catered for and well maintained.

At the helm of the board, Aidan David, plans to strengthen the relationship between CPFs and the SAPS, and the Department of Community Safety. Aidan David who is Isipingo CPF chairperson was on Friday elected as the chairperson of the eThekwini district policing board chairperson. Picture: Supplied “We get no funding from the department. I plan on changing this. “I would also like the SAPS to give CPF volunteers first preference towards getting employment as well as in the metro police and the Road Traffic Inspectorate.”

David joined the Isipingo CPF in late 2016 after seeing crime was rife and knew that something had to be done. “I will still be on the executive committee of Isipingo station as a corporate member to give guidance to the new chairperson.” The eThekwini district policing board elective meeting saw for the first time the entire KZN station districts of CPFs under one roof. Picture: Supplied The elective conference for the eThekwini district police board took place at the Durban Central police station where the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) oversaw the voting process.

In attendance were police generals as well a representative from the Department of Community Safety. David became the eThekwini cluster chairperson six years ago and held the position until it was disbanded by the eThekwini board some weeks ago due to the formation of the districts. For the past four years, he has been a member of the provincial board overseeing about 147 stations in KZN.

The eThekwini district policing board elective meeting saw for the first time the entire KZN station districts of CPFs under one roof. Picture: Supplied "The chairperson should have the community at heart. I want to make a difference to counter the irregularities happening between the police and the community. I was surprised to have won as I did not caucus with my station or any other stations. It shows that the people have faith in me and I promise not to let them down." David said after being elected Isipingo's CPF chairperson he began building the structure and trust between the police and the community.