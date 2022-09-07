April floods caused about R800m worth of damage to eight eThekwini treatment works

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality says its water and sanitation infrastructure was damaged extensively during the April floods. However, the head of the department has outlined comprehensive interventions. The issue of the state of water provision and wastewater management was addressed in the municipality’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that the purpose of the special exco was to update the city’s leadership on recent service delivery matters and relevant departments’ response to those matters. Mayisela said that the city’s water and sanitation infrastructure were extensively damaged after the April floods. “Unrelenting demand, ageing infrastructure and rampant vandalism have worsened the situation, leaving the Water and Sanitation Unit with insufficient capacity to render adequate service delivery,” Mayisela said.

He said that water and sanitation head Ednick Msweli outlined comprehensive interventions. An update to the existing 25-year master plan is underway. It will provide on an ongoing basis for the planning and budgeting for upgrades, new infrastructure and other interventions. This is aimed at improving water conveyance and treatment. Speaking on the recent circulation of fake news about water contamination, Msweli pointed out that the municipality has an accredited in-house water laboratory. Daily testing reflects that the water supply is safe and meets the Integrated Regulatory Information System drinking water standards. This has also been affirmed by the independent testing done by the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology at the Durban University of Technology earlier this week. “There is good progress to finalise projects already underway. The relining of the Durban Heights Reservoir 3 is expected to be completed in November. The Umbumbulu Pump Station is planned to be commissioned by the end of September 2022. For the Southern Aqueduct, contractors are expected to be appointed by the end of this month. The Nagle Aqueduct Repairs the site has been established by the contractor, and is 90% completed while the restoration of the Tongaat Waterworks is expected to be completed in October,” Mayisela said.

He said that other projects include the R24 billion Umkomazi project, the appointment of a contractor for the Durban Water Recycling and a feasibility study of the Northern and KwaMashu Wastewater Treatment Works. Mayisela said that water provision as of September 5, 2022, is as follows: Inner West Region, 95%, Botha’s Hill System

Outer West Region, 85%. Georgedale, KwaXimba, and Mkhizwana Systems

Central Region, 90%, Northdene System (Chats, Klaarwater, Demat)

South Region, 80%, Umlazi 2, Adams and Folweni Systems

North Region, 60%, Hazelmere, Grange, Trenance, Ntuzuma, and Tongaat Systems Meanwhile, in a video posted on the eThekwini Municipality’s Facebook page, one of the municipality’s water and sanitation officials, Dave Wilson, provides an update on repairs on various wastewater treatment works that are underway.

Wilson said that the floods did not only damage the Northern Wastewater Treatment Works, but about eight treatment works were badly damaged. “The infrastructure was badly damaged. We had trunk sewers that were badly damaged. We had ordinary pipelines badly damaged. It came to a total of around about R800 million worth of damage,” Wilson said. He said the electricity department restored the power on-site here (Northern Wastewater Treatment Works). He added that the whole plant was energised, and now the entire plant is energised and has power throughout.

The aerators are working. Therefore, they will take the 26 mega litres of sewage from the river and put it through the plant, and there will be a normal discharge into the river of treated effluent. “We have a lot of vandalism of pump stations. They actually pinch all the electrical cabling inside the pump stations, and it costs a lot of money to reinstate,” Wilson said. He said that they had gone quite far down the line with the repairs, and they should have the majority of repairs completed.