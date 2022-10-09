Crystal meth, methcathinone worth R680 000 recovered, suspect arrested

Durban — A man is expected to return to court next month after he was arrested on the South Coast with crystal meth and methcathinone worth more than R600 000. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that the drugs were seized during a Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit operation last Tuesday.

Gwala said that the team had gone to Umgababa where they saw a known drug dealer in a car. “When he was stopped by police, he tried to run away. He was apprehended and found with 241 grams of crystal meth,” Gwala said. “Edwin Tony Chidubem, 41, was placed under arrest for possession and dealing in drugs.”

Edwin Tony Chidubem, 41, was apprehended and found with 241 grams of crystal meth. Picture: SAPS Gwala said that upon further investigation, information led the team to a house in Felekisi where Onjebuchi Chidum, 37, was caught busy packing crystal meth. “When he saw police officers, he attempted to dispose of some of the drugs in the packaging but he was immediately caught. He was found with 1 929 grams of crystal meth, 156 grams and methcathinone and 680 grams of crystal meth that he was trying to dispose of. The total value of the recovered drugs is R682 950.” Onjebuchi Chidum, 37, was found with 1 929 grams of crystal meth, 156 grams and methcathinone and 680 grams of crystal meth that he was trying to dispose of. The total value of the recovered drugs is R682 950. Picture: SAPS Earlier, the officers had acted on information about a man who was in possession of a firearm.

“An operation was put in place and police proceeded to Amahlongwa where Sibusiso Ndlovu, 35, was found in possession of a revolver with six rounds of ammunition, seven mandrax tablets and four straws of crystal meth. He was placed under arrest,” Gwala said. Gwala said that all the accused appeared before the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on October 5. The matter was remanded to November 22. Sibusiso Ndlovu, 35, was found in possession of a revolver with six rounds of ammunition, seven mandrax tablets and four straws of crystal meth. Picture: SAPS Last month, the Hawks from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation - working with Crime Intelligence and Durban Metro Police - arrested a 42-year-old suspect for dealing drugs in Bellair, south-west of Durban.

An undercover operation was conducted and they proceeded to the house where the suspect was caught cooking full-moon crack cocaine. A search was conducted. “During the search, police found more pieces of crack cocaine, gauze used to smoke cocaine, cocaine smoking pipes, cooking pots and other paraphernalia with a street value of approximately R10 000,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.