DA terminates membership of Msunduzi ward councillor after damning claims of sexual harassment made

Durban — The Democratic Alliance has terminated a Msunduzi ward councillor’s membership tainted by allegations of sexual harassment. On Monday afternoon, DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers said the membership of councillor Lucky Naicker was terminated after damning allegations.

Rodgers said that the party concluded its investigation and disciplinary process into various allegations against Naicker. “Councillor Naicker was found guilty of all charges levelled against him, which included allegations of sexual harassment,” Rodgers said. “As a result of this, his membership with the party is terminated with immediate effect.”

Rodgers said Naicker had the right to appeal. “The DA will continue to hold its public representatives to a high standard and will not hesitate to act against anyone found guilty of our constitution,” Rodgers said. Attempts to reach Naicker for comment were unsuccessful.

In March, the Daily News reported that Naicker was suspended after allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment. Naicker has been ward councillor for the Northdale and Bombay Heights areas in Pietermaritzburg for six years. Then, Rodgers said the party had concluded that given the seriousness of the allegation, it would be prudent to suspend Naicker pending an internal investigation.

“We can confirm that after serious allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety were lodged with the party, councillor Lucky Naicker has been suspended from all party activities. As such, we have instituted an inquiry into the veracity of these claims. “In the event that they are proven beyond any reasonable doubt, criminal action will be taken, and should they be debunked, then the proper procedure will be followed to bring justice to the affected parties. “We want to make it clear that the party will not hesitate to take action against anyone found guilty of contravening our values and the Constitution,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers, however, said while he could not reveal any further details on the incidents or actual rape allegations, the party would, according to the law, presume innocence until guilt was proved. Naicker said he was not at liberty to comment on the allegation levelled against him. “The DA does not allow any of its members to comment on such issues, but has dedicated senior leaders to address it,” Naicker said.