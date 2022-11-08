Durban metro police’s smart policing piloted in six eThekwini wards

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that using community CCTV systems linked to the police command centre and licence plate recognition, police can recover hijacked and stolen vehicles within a matter of hours. This was aptly demonstrated on Monday when a hijacked vehicle was recovered by using the community CCTV system in Mayville.

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has reported that the Durban metro police’s new approach of using smart technology to combat crime in the municipality is already yielding positive results.

He said that working with the SAPS, community police forums and the private sector, smart policing is being piloted in six wards in eThekwini. It will be rolled out to the wider region in due course.

Metro police deputy head Sbonelo Mchunu explained: “Smart policing will play an important role in deterring crime. The city is working with various partners and has seen much success in deterring crime and apprehending criminals quickly.

“In the future, the city plans to have dash cams, body cams, facial recognition technology and licence plate recognition technology. This technology will be installed in our vehicles and linked to the command centre, where it can be observed by the commanders. Crime will decrease as criminals will know that they are being watched.”