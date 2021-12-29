Durban rail system rehabilitation set to improve service, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

DURBAN – The Department of Transport says the eThekwini Rolling Stock fleet was severely affected by theft and vandalism. In addition, old railway lines caused the condition of the trains’ wheels to deteriorate. However, the department is working to improve the functionality of trains in the municipality. This was revealed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in response to a parliamentary written question by the EFF’s Thokozani Langa who had asked Mbalula what steps his department was taking to improve the functionality of trains in eThekwini.

Mbalula said the theft, vandalism and damaged wheels resulted in the loss of coaches which could not be recovered through internal maintenance processes. “Prasa (Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) has appointed a panel of external service providers for a period of 36 months through a maintenance support contract to assist with the recovery of coaches as well as reliability improvement which will result in the functionality of trains,” he said. “In addition, Prasa is also concluding the procurement of a mission critical components contract, which will also improve the availability of spares and sustainability of rolling stock.”