eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate gunned down in Durban during election campaign, less than a month before elections

Durban - EThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate Siyabonga Mkhize was gunned down on Friday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said at about 6.20pm, two people were shot and killed in Cato Crest, Durban, during a door-to-door campaign.

Mbele said two people, aged 40 and 46, died at the scene and two others were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed that Mkhize was killed in the shooting. Ntombela said: “We still do not know yet the details of what transpired until we interact with the family and local structures. From tomorrow (Saturday) we will be able to enlighten more the general public as to what happened.”

“We send our condolences to the Mkhize family on behalf of the ANC.” Ward 101 includes Berea, Glenmore and Cato Crest near the Durban city centre. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Rowan Scandroglio said their paramedics responded to the scene.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to the scene just after 6pm and on arrival found two men approximately forty years of age in a Nissan Navara. On closer inspection, they were found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead on the arrival of paramedics,” Scandroglio said. He said according to reports from the scene, one of the deceased was a candidate ward councillor for the area but, however, the details were speculative. “Two other men were rushed to a nearby hospital privately for gunshot wounds prior to the arrival of paramedics and their condition is unknown,” Scandroglio said.