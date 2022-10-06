LOOK: IFP lodges complaint to SAHRC as flood victims are evicted, dumped outside a police station

Durban — The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal says it will lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after flood victims, along with their belongings, were transported and dumped outside a police station. It is believed that more than 150 flood victims, including children, were evicted from Tehuis Hostel and dumped outside the Lamontville police station, south of Durban.

Blessed Gwala, chief whip of the IFP caucus in the KZN legislature, said that the party will lodge an official grievance with the SAHRC against the ANC government in KwaZulu-Natal. “This follows reports of flood victims subjected to appalling and dehumanising conditions. They were allegedly forced to sleep outside last night (Wednesday) near Lamontville police station, in a place known as eNkanjini in uMhlongo Road in Lamontville. “Women, children, and senior citizens were forced to spend the night out in the open after they were evacuated from Tehuis Hall in uMlazi yesterday (Wednesday),” Gwala said.

It is believed that more than 150 flood victims, including children, were evicted from Tehuis Hostel and dumped outside the Lamontville police station, south of Durban. Picture: IFP Gwala said that about 100 victims from Mega Village informal settlement were left homeless after the devastating April floods that battered the province. He said that according to the victims, they were dispatched from Tehuis Hall by eThekwini Municipality in two buses. As they feared losing their belongings, they loaded them into the buses and slept in an open field. “The ANC should be ashamed. They have further stripped these vulnerable people of their dignity and exposed them to danger,” Gwala said.

He said that the incident happened despite the promise made by Human Settlements MEC, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, that he had concluded a contractual lease with Transnet to house these flood victims at a Montclair property. He even went on to promise that he planned to build houses for the victims in the next six months. “The IFP suggested months ago that government should identify vacant flats, refurbish them and house the people. Unfortunately, this call fell on deaf ears. “While we applaud Disaster Management for their efforts in saving lives, it unfortunately seems that there are no plans or budget in place to deal with the after-effects of disasters,” he said.

Gwala said that six months ago, approximately 6 000 flood victims across KZN were left homeless, and they were subsequently housed in over 80 temporary shelters. Now, two months before Christmas, some of these victims are sleeping in an open field. "We would like to ask the MEC: what is his plan for these people? Did he expect them to sleep in the buses, packed like sardines? How would MEC Mahlaba feel if he were subjected to these inhumane conditions, without food and or even basic ablution facilities?" Gwala asked. Gwala reiterated that the ANC had dismally failed KZN. It is time for the people of this province to wake up and punish this selfish organisation at the polls in 2024.