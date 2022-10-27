PICS & VIDEO: Water supply to oThongathi set to resume at last, water and sanitation repairs ongoing in eThekwini

Durban — EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has appealed to the community of oThongathi, north of Durban, to follow the precautionary measure of boiling water in the first few days of receiving water from taps. The oThongathi Waterworks Treatment Plant stopped operating after it was extensively damaged during the April floods, leaving many residents without water. The municipality dispatched water tankers to the area as a stop-gap measure, while the work of repairing the damaged water treatment plant commenced.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday at oThongathi Waterworks Treatment Plant, Kaunda announced that the work had been completed ahead of schedule. EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda during a media briefing at the oThongathi Waterworks Treatment Plant. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) He said that the municipality will recommission the oThongathi plant from Thursday to November 1 to fill the on-site reservoirs with treated water. This will include testing the quality of water while also focusing on fixing all leaks and airlocks in the system, ensuring that people receive water without further interruption.

Hambanathi reservoir was named as the first to be supplied with potable water followed by Emona reservoir, Metcalf reservoir, Belvedere reservoir, Tongaat South and the Mamba RidgeJan Ross-Burbreeze system. Kaunda urged residents to ensure that taps were closed during this commissioning phase to avoid flooding when testing of the water mains was carried out. He said though the April floods caused extensive damage to sanitation infrastructure, vandalism was at the centre of the failure of some wastewater pump stations. He said that 33 pump stations had been vandalised to date, resulting in the polluting of rivers and beaches.

“In the south of Durban, we are finalising repairs of our two pump stations which are affecting Amanzimtoti Beach. The contractor is currently on site, and we are planning to complete this work in the next few weeks. “Work has also commenced in the north of Durban to repair Ohlange sewage pump station, which is responsible for the contamination of uMhlanga Beach. While the pumps are being repaired, work has also commenced on replacing sewer lines along Ohlange River that were washed away by the floods,” said Kaunda. “We want to assure the people of eThekwini that we will not rest until all services that were disrupted by the recent floods are fully restored to communities. As the City, we are saying that all hands must be on deck to accelerate the process of restoration and rebuilding.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, Pregasen Don Perumall said residents were excited that they will soon receive a piped water supply after almost six months. Perumall said the journey has been one of the most dreadful experiences in the history of their town, especially for the frail, sick and disabled. Perumall said he suffered mental breakdowns and emotional trauma by not having a piped water supply. “As a small town we still do have challenges with the sewer issues. I personally saw a resident opening a tap with blackish smelly water pouring out. The Tongaat civic association is committed to uplifting service delivery in our town by working with Ethekwini. I am proud to say even though we had this serious water issue I have never seen a more united Tongaat,” he said.