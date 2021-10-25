PICS: Durban cops work with private security companies to bust car theft syndicate

Durban - A MULTIDISCIPLINARY team seized Golf car keys, registration plates, ignition switches, registration certificates, computer boxes, car breaking implements, stolen vehicles, police radios and more on the south coast of Durban. The team was made up of the SAPS Provincial Task Team, Saps Crime Intelligence, Metro Police Street Crimes, Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO), ET Rapid Tactical, Local Criminal Record Centres and Tracker.

CCPO spokesperson George Snodey said they, alongside ET Rapid Response and Tracker, had been keeping an eye on a premises in Doonheights, south of Durban, for almost a year before making their move on Thursday. Snodey said the premises in Long Acres Drive was quickly cordoned off and raided. “Out of the four vehicles on the property, three were confirmed stolen vehicles. A firearm and ammunition were found in the garage, along with two police radios, at least 10 different registration plates, at least 20 brand new uncoded Golf car keys, a number of different ignition switches, various registration certificates, (log books) a few computer boxes and various other items used to steal cars.”

“Half stripped engines and tyres were found behind the house,” Snodey said. He said one suspect was arrested at the house. He also said information was then received and they moved to a complex in Middleton Road, Winklespruit, where a new Golf vehicle was found parked undercover. The vehicle had no registration plates or disc, and the vehicle identification number was covered up.

“It was determined that the vehicle belonged to Wesbank who were looking for this vehicle, as a very large sum of money was owed on it. Inside the vehicle, various other registration forms were found, some belonging to the stolen vehicles in Long Acres Drive,” Snodey said. He said a few other registration plates were also found in the car, which were not for the vehicle. “A Toyota Fortuner was also parked there; it also had no plates or disc fitted. We found out the vehicle belonged to Avis vehicle rental and they were looking for the vehicle as this person owed Avis a large sum of money. He had furnished them with a false address, hence, they couldn't find him or the car,” Snodey said.

“Another police radio was also found in the flat.” He said Avis and Wesbank arrived and collected their vehicles while the three stolen ones were taken to the pound. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the operation and said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of suspected stolen property.