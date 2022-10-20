Some eThekwini residents mark a year without water

Durban — October marks exactly a year since the community of Richmond Farm, near Ntuzuma, Durban, last had a water supply. The community relies on municipal water tankers and buying bottled water from stores.

The reason for the closure of taps in the area was increased water demand and an upgrade under way to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works said eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela. Resident Anelisa Hadebe, 67, said it was a daily challenge because the water tanker reached her area with little or no water. Hadebe lives with her eight grandchildren, including a 3-year-old, who fetch water from standpipes in neighbouring suburbs twice a day.

Hadebe, who moved into the area in the 1970s, said they also had electricity supply problems. “Sometimes they come back empty-handed because the water has finished or people are no longer allowing them into their households. Our house has become very unhygienic since we cannot flush the toilets. We save water to cook and for bathing. Sometimes we don’t have enough,” Hadebe said. Another resident, Themba Dlamini, travels with two 5-litre plastic bottles to and from work to ensure there is water at home.

“We have had days where we did not even have water to drink. Sometimes it makes me feel like I am failing to provide for my family, while it is not my fault,” said Dlamini. EThekwini ward 38 councillor Mzikayise Thusi said the supply from the single water tanker was not giving the community sufficient water. Thusi said in most instances, the tanker ran dry at the first stop. At a recent meeting with eThekwini officials, Thusi said the community was informed that the pumps were too old and needed replacing.

Thusi said he was not convinced that the municipality was doing enough. “Senior citizens use their pension money to pay young boys to fetch water for them. Each 20-litre bottle is charged at R15. Imagine what this is doing to most families. The tanker would come at certain times. If you are at work and missed it, you are on your own,” he said. Thusi requested the provision of JoJo tanks, boreholes or standpipes to assist the community.

Mayisela said, according to the city’s tanker deployment plan, four water tankers were deployed daily for the ward that includes Richmond Farm. Mayisela said the city was facing challenges with water supply to Richmond Farm and surrounding areas of Ntuzuma due to the growing demand for water in the area. “This has led to inadequate water supply from the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works. It is expected to improve after December 2022 once the upgrade is completed,” said Mayisela.