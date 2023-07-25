KZN’s roads are under siege – trucks burnt, multiple car pile-ups, attacks on motorists

Durban – The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says the N2 is under attack and has called for an urgent report from law enforcement in the province. That was according to DA KZN spokesperson on transport Sharon Hoosen who said the call, made in writing to KZN transport portfolio committee chairperson Mondli Chiliza, was in response to a dramatic surge in attacks on Durban’s N2 freeway.

Recent incidents include: A motorist was

A motorist was robbed and stabbed after his vehicle crashed into a barrier on July 17. This after rocks were placed on the N2 before Spaghetti Junction.

A woman became the victim of rock-throwing on the N2 at the Yellowwood Park Bridge. Fortunately, she managed to continue driving to safety.

A man was killed after being struck by a passing vehicle while fleeing from people who had placed rocks on the N2 near Spaghetti Junction.

A medical professional was forced to “run for his life” and hide in bushes after he experienced vehicle trouble on the N2 near Spaghetti Junction. In the letter, headlined “SAPS to report on N2 highway attacks on motorists”, Hoosen said: “The increase in highway attacks against motorists continues to affect the safety of road users in our province. I note that SAPS has initiated a task team to address these criminal activities, which has also led to a few arrests.

“I write you to request a report to be submitted to the Community Safety Portfolio Committee relating to these incidents. It would be appreciated if the SAPS is able to also report on the successes and challenges.” Hoosen said the report must include: The challenges being experienced by the SAPS in enforcing law and order on the roads.

The contribution from eThekwini Municipality with respect to functioning or non-functioning CCTV cameras.

The capability of metro police law enforcement and the number of patrols currently being conducted.

An update on the KZN Department of Transport road and verge maintenance programme as poor road conditions and overgrown verges contributed to breakdowns and increased criminal activity.

eThekwini Municipality Parks and Garden Department’s contribution to the same maintenance. “This valued report would assist to identify the symptoms of the problems and possibly identify new and modern solutions,” the letter read.

Hoosen said: “Our province’s roads are under siege. If it’s not trucks being burned, it’s horrific multiple car pile-ups or brutal attacks on road users.” She said that while the party noted that SAPS had initiated a task team to address the latest N2 attacks, there had been few arrests to date. As a result, the DA called for a full report to be presented. “It is critical that all shortfalls are identified if they are to be remedied. It is also essential that new and modern solutions are found in order to curb the scourge of attacks on innocent road users,” Hoosen said.

She said the province’s ANC government must prioritise the safety of KZN’s people and commit to finding solutions to the carnage on the roads. “Our province must be rescued. This can only be done through the ballot box next year.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.