More people to be arrested for the murder of Durban metro police officer - Hawks

Durban — More arrests are expected to take place for the murder of metro police officer Captain Thomas Zwelakhe Ntombela. Ntombela was killed in his home in uMlazi S section in May. A week ago, a hitman, Mandlenkosi Ntombela, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing Ntombela by the Durban High Court. He entered in to a plea bargain with the State, as he revealed who the masterminds behind the crime were.

Last week, the wife of Ntombela, Faith Nongcebo Ntombela, was arrested after she had been to a traditional healer in eMpangeni. On Tuesday, she appeared in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court for conspiracy to commit murder. She is employed at the same court where she appeared. KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “There is not much we can say besides the fact that more people will shortly be arrested.”

During court proceedings, Faith kept on smiling and fixing her hair, which angered her in-laws. Nkosinathi Ntombela, the twin brother of the deceased, said the manner in which his brother was killed was of concern. “Her smiling and laughing in court meant she does not regret what she did to my brother. It is quite clear that she is happy because it is visible that she has no care,” he said. Ntombela said the family found out only two days later that Faith was involved in the murder.

“However, we are grateful that we are now in court. We are just irritated by her laughing and smiling. We don’t understand why she is doing that,” he said. Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela who was killed in his home in uMlazi S section. Picture: Supplied The father of the deceased, Bheki Ntombela, said Faith’s behaviour in court was shocking. “This is puzzling, but she knows why she is doing it. It means she is happy that she succeeded in killing my son. Only God knows,” he said.

Bheki told the ‘Daily News’s’ sister publication, ‘Isolezwe’, that his daughter-in-law was initially an angel. However, as time went by, he noticed that she did not want anything to do with the family. “Whenever I asked my son what happened, he would not come out and say,” he said. The case was postponed to September 5. Outside court, there were people singing and some carrying posters with the words: “Who told you that a man must be killed?”