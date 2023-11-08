More than 95 new vehicles for KZN CPFs

Durban — The chairperson of the Community Policing Forums (CPFs) in KwaZulu-Natal, Mabutho Mtshali, said they were now going to be able to work more efficiently as the provincial government has provided them with over 95 vehicles and about 2 000 uniforms. Mtshali said their biggest challenge was the lack of resources whenever they were doing their job.

“We relied a lot on the police vehicles but they also did not have enough cars.” KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the uniforms would assist the community policing forums to be visible when doing their work and the vehicles would help them to be mobile in their fight against crime. The vehicles and uniforms were handed over on Tuesday when DubeNcube together with the SAPS and the Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison unveiled Provincial Safety Month and integrated festive season safety plan at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.

“As we kick-start this Integrated Festive Safety Season programme, we want to say that in line with our theme, we will leave no one behind in our fight for a crime-free KZN. During the festive holidays, alcohol and drug abuse and more serious and violent crimes will be targeted,” she said. Moreover, she said 3 105 suspects were arrested for contact crimes, 191 for murder, 135 for attempted murder and 246 for cases of rape. Dube-Ncube said 208 suspects were arrested in relation to cases of robberies, including house and business robberies, carjacking as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances. “These efforts resulted in the recovery of 286 firearms, 21 of which were rifles. 4 761 rounds of ammunition were confiscated. On October 18 an intelligence-driven operation resulted in the discovery of 200 blocks of cocaine with an estimated value of R70 million hidden in 20-litre paint containers at the Durban Harbour. On October 27, police announced a major breakthrough in Inanda, when three suspects wanted in connection with multiple murders were nabbed at KwaMashu Clinic,” said Dube-Ncube.

The provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they started with the plan on October 15; it is being launched while it’s already in motion. “We work together with security companies, CPF structures both in townships and rural areas,” he said. EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the City was ready to welcome visitors this festive season.