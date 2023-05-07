Resident alerts authorities to suspects attempting to steal car in Phoenix

Durban — Two suspects were arrested in connection with a case of attempted theft of a motor vehicle in the early hours of Saturday. That was according to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, who said police responded to a report of the attempted theft of a motor vehicle on Applewood Road in Phoenix and arrested the pair who had allegedly attempted to steal the car.

“They were found to be in possession of car-breaking implements,” Netshiunda said. “A search is on for two more suspects who fled the scene and abandoned their vehicle.” Netshiunda said the arrested suspects would appear in court soon.

An alert resident noticed a suspicious Toyota Avanza enter the road and drop off two males who began tampering with a white Toyota Hilux in the Woodview area in Phoenix. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said the resident contacted KZN VIP who responded within minutes and blocked off the road, where a chase ensued. "Shots were fired and two suspects were swiftly apprehended by KZN VIP Security. The suspects' vehicle was also recovered together with multiple theft of motor vehicle equipment, ranging from signal jammers, car key coding machines, and computer boxers to multiple vehicle keys and multiple number plates," Naidoo said.

“These suspects are believed to be linked to multiple thefts of Toyota Hiluxes and Ford Rangers across Durban.” Naidoo added that the KZN VIP officers escaped unharmed. He said the suspects were taken away by police, who arrested and detained them.