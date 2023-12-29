Durban — Community members supporting the family of slain Durban metro cop Captain Zwelakhe Thomas Ntombela could not contain their excitement as his widow, Faith Nongcebo Ntombela, 43, was denied bail by the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Faith Ntombela was applying for bail with her co-accused, Sithembiso Justice Khumalo, a school principal.

Khumalo was granted bail of R5 000 on condition that he report to KwaMaphumulo police station twice a week. The accused are charged with the murder of Captain Ntombela, who was shot and killed in May this year while closing the gate of his home in uMlazi S section. He was taken to iSipingo Medical Towers, where he died. The man who pulled the trigger, Mandlenkosi Mzo Ntombela, was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in August by the Durban High Court.

When Magistrate Ngcobo handed down his verdict he said the court was impressed by the work of the investigating officer in the matter. He further described Faith, who looked sad, as someone who only cares about herself and no one else. He said when Faith applied for bail she stated that she wanted to go and take care of her four children, including the one living with a disability, and attend to the financial affairs of her late husband. When Magistrate Ngcobo spoke about the financial affairs there was laughter, gasping and expressions of shock in the gallery. Durban metro police officer Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela. Picture: Supplied He further said the evidence was that the hitman, Mzo, was employed by Faith.

“If she cared so much for her children, why did she wait for two months before applying for bail because any caring parent would move mountains to be able to care for their children, especially since she is a surviving parent,” said Magistrate Ngcobo. He further said that before her arrest she had resigned at work, as she worked at this court for 21 years. Moreover, Magistrate Ngcobo said Faith had received her money and said that she had moved out of her marital home and the children were living with the Ntombela family. “Her reasons for resigning were not clear as she said people were gossiping about her that she is involved in the murder of her husband,” he said.

Furthermore, he said the sentence that Faith could get, should she be found guilty, would be motivation for her to run away. “She has nothing to lose,” he said. Magistrate Ngcobo quoted previous cases and said it was a norm that people get in and out of this country illegally as they please and that would not stop Faith. The court said Khumalo had everything to lose if he absconds the trial. It further said there was no evidence that he interfered with witnesses as he could have gone to visit Mzo in court as he was his employee.