How to save time and money when renewing your car licence at the post office

Durban — The SA Post Office has advice for car owners on how to save time when renewing their car licences. SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said: “The benefit of renewing your car licence at a post office branch is that there is no extra commission at all, unlike shops that queue on behalf of the customer. You will also receive your new licence immediately, so there is no need for a second trip to collect the new licence – another time saver,” Kruger said.

“When you renew your car licence at a post office, you need to present your identity document and a completed renewal form. The form can be downloaded from the SA Post Office website and completed in advance. It also saves time if you hand in a copy of your identity document.” “If your vehicle is registered in KwaZulu-Natal, you also have to hand in proof of address no older than three months. This is because KwaZulu-Natal registration numbers indicate the town where the vehicle is registered,” Kruger continued. He said that for fleet owners the SA Post Office offered a bulk renewal service to save time. The fleet owner could pay the licences by EFT and did not need to leave his or her desk to do the renewal.

Those interested in using this service can speak to their nearest post office or send an email to [email protected], Kruger said. He added that the SA Post Office website listed the branches that offered the vehicle-renewal service. Daily News