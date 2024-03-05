Talks as protests threaten City’s tourism sector

Durban — EThekwini Municipality said it was negotiating with the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) to ensure the preservation of uShaka Marine World and it would address issues of waste refuse collection by sending contractors to do some work such as refuse collection. This was revealed on Monday during a joint media briefing led by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

This discussion follows last week’s protests, where workers protested over wage concerns. Kaunda said he was concerned with the closure of uShaka Marine World as it is one of the biggest entities in the Southern Hemisphere. “We are looking forward to the response when it comes to the negotiations with this entity.”

Teams are still assessing and quantifying the economic impact, the mayor said. Kaunda said they are targeting stability by the end of this week and that all departments will be functioning accordingly. The municipality is happy that public transport hasn’t been affected and this allows people to still travel to work, he said. “We rely on the workers so that there are high levels of productivity,” Kaunda said.

Federated Hospitality of South Africa (Fedhasa) regional chairperson of KZN/ East Coast, Brett Tungay said: “With strikes like these, it is hard to quantify but it leads to lack of bookings in hospitality. Any negative publicity is bad for our industry, and we’ve had some negative incidents – namely water issues – so we are very sensitive. The protesters need to be cognisant of the long-term impact. “When things turn around, the tourism industry will be one of the first areas where employment opportunities are present,” Tungay said. Dube-Ncube said that Section 23 of the country’s Constitution allows for workers to strike.

“While workers enjoy such rights, they too have limitations and it doesn’t give them the right to damage property. “Lawlessness won’t be allowed to prevail. This joint media briefing seeks to update the public on the ongoing illegal and unprotected industrial action by eThekwini Municipality workers affiliated to Samwu – which started on February 27,” she said. Dube-Ncube highlighted how the strike had come at a time when the municipality had made progress in the repair of infrastructure caused due to the disasters that hit the city over the last five years.

She said the interventions in place include: a technical team of officials from all spheres of government, addressing the challenges of intimidation of non-striking workers; turnaround in electricity faults, water leaks and burst pipes; deployment of law enforcement. To address intimidation and attacks on non-striking workers, Metro Police and private security have been sourced to escort staff to service delivery points, she said. “Both the municipal and provincial law enforcement agencies are on high alert and will act without fear to the acts of vandalism.

“As part of the business continuity plan, the municipality has made provision for some key employees to work remotely. Contractors have also been engaged to do some work such as refuse collection and attending to water and electricity faults.” KwaZulu Natal premier Nomusa Dube Ncube at a press briefing at the Durban ICC with eThekwini mayor Mxolisi KaundaPicture: Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers A team has been set up to analyse all video footage of the destruction of property, including abuse of state vehicles that were in the hands of municipality officials who participated in the illegal strike, she said. The process was well under way, and the culprits were being identified through internal processes and will be arrested soon, she warned.

“The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has provided a four-person team to fast-track disciplinary action of those who would be found to have been involved in untoward behaviour.” She said that the eThekwini leadership will meet Samwu leaders and state that no amount of protest should amount to damage. “Consequence management will be applied to all workers who participated. The municipality hasn’t received any memorandum from Samwu apart from issues on pay-scale, which was submitted on February 26. There will be no work, no pay, no benefits.”

The strike was in violation of the court interdict, Dube-Ncube said. “In conclusion, we want to ensure that all spheres of government are working on this issue. We aim to be resolute. We need to engage with those who are affected, but we also want to ensure that the rights of all these citizens aren’t being infringed upon.” She said that businesses will support the government with resources so that the affected areas have their resources, which includes electricity, to be returned.