Young people lack life skills, empathy
Young people are materialistic and lack empathy writes Mohamed Saeed of Pietermaritzburg10 January 2019 | Opinion
SA must look to Asia if it wants to prosper
I have to ask myself why racial issues continue in South Africa decades after the end of apartheid writes Martin Lee from South East Asia10 January 2019 | Opinion
Anti-Islam blogger misses the mark on university education for women
Islam codified the rights of women. The Qur’an elevates the rights of women to that of men. It guarantees women civil, economic and political rights.11 December 2018 | Opinion
LETTER: Bluff Eco park proposal just pie in the sky
Historically, the Bluff valley was a wetland. Only by minimising the human footprint could “restoration” occur to a limited degree writes Dr Duncan Du Bois10 December 2018 | Views & Analysis