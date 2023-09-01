Donovan Goliath to host 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards

The countdown is on for the second DStv Content Creator Awards Samsung Galaxy, where the who’s who of content creation will grace the “Purple Carpet”. The night promises to be electric; not only will all the winners be announced, applauded and celebrated, but also showcase performances from the award-winning Black Motion.

Award-winning comedian and content creator Donovan Goliath will be the host for the night, taking over from comedian Loyiso Madinga. Goliath is no stranger to hosting awards; he has previously hosted the GQ's Men of the Year Awards 2022 with Unathi Nkayi but he is super excited about the DStv Content Creator Awards, so much that he is shopping around for billboard advertising prices.