Donovan Goliath to host 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards

The countdown is on for the second DStv Content Creator Awards Samsung Galaxy, where the who’s who of content creation will grace the “Purple Carpet”.
The night promises to be electric; not only will all the winners be announced, applauded and celebrated, but also showcase performances from the award-winning Black Motion.
Award-winning comedian and content creator Donovan Goliath will be the host for the night, taking over from comedian Loyiso Madinga.
Goliath is no stranger to hosting awards; he has previously hosted the GQ's Men of the Year Awards 2022 with Unathi Nkayi but he is super excited about the DStv Content Creator Awards, so much that he is shopping around for billboard advertising prices.
Goliath last year received his first DStv Content Creator Award trophy and this year he will own the stage as the host. He is also a nominee in two categories, namely the Sol Content Creator and Thumb-Stopping Awards.
The awards will welcome back Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio, who will be joined by the nominees in the first-ever Dance Award category: 250Machine, Adriaan Hughes, Justin De Nobrega, Kelly KiKx and Mr NT.
Celebrity presenters expected - Kim Jayde (last year’s winner of the Fashion & Style Award); one of South Africa's hottest emerging young artists and illustrators, Seth Pimentel aka African Ginger, rapper and TV presenter, Moozlie and talented actress, VJ and production manager, Farieda Metsileng better known by her content creator moniker Pharoahfi.
The second DStv Content Creator Awards Samsung Galaxy, will take place at The Galleria in Sandton on September 9.
The glitz and glam of the Purple Carpet will be broadcast live on the awards’ TikTok account from 6pm to 7pm.