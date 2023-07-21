Supa Mega lives long! Rapper bags nominations at DStv Content Creator Awards

The excitement over the past few weeks has been bubbling over as hundreds of entries came flooding in before being handed over to the panel of respected judges to score. It was from these scores that the top entries in each category were determined.

Here are the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees (in no particular order): AUTOMOTIVE AWARD Greg Dennis Reviews

Juliet Mc Guire Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion MrHowMuch

Reba S BEST BRAND COLLABORATION AWARD DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful

EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave Grey for Savanna Dry Goods - Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater People Have Influence for Beauty Is You

The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga CAUSE/SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education

Minister of Menstruation for Crampin' My Style Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation

Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA EMERGING CREATOR AWARD powered by 947 CharliXBoi

God's Butler Khanyisa Unfiltered Kooks

Natalie Wera FASHION AND STYLE AWARD Chernaylin

K Naomi Kefilwe Mabote Moozlie

Sni FOODIE AWARD Clem Pedro

Dine With Tasha Mush Kitchen Sifo The Cooking Husband

The Lazy Makoti SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C - “Lemons (Lemonade)”

AKA for AKA & KDDO - 'Company’ Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku - 'Fatela' Inkabi Zezwe for Umbayimbayi

Musa Keys for Kancane TRAVEL AND LIFESTYLE AWARD Gophari

Kierran Allen Simóne & Vernon Tebogo Pin-Pin

Wander With Iana VISUAL ART AWARD Aart Verrips

Chernaylin Damn Vandal Karabo Poppy

Ricollin KNOWLEDGE SHARING AWARD Becoming Dr Andy

CharliXBoi Financial Bunny Mooshtaffa

Zethu Gqola ALTER EGO AWARD Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom

Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude Titus Mokou for Mologadi Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder

Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator FUNNIEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD Ikho Kweba

Katinka die kat Kooks Nathan Molefe

Zayaan SOL CONTENT CREATOR AWARD Donovan Goliath

Halle BBerry Lemii LoCo Mandisi

Tadéus SPORTS FAN AWARD Coach Kooks

Lee Davidse Lemii LoCo Sam Tech Girl" Wright"

The Manchester Derby THUMB-STOPPING AWARD Chernaylin

Donovan Goliath Khanyisa Unfiltered Mashstartup Nathan Molefe

Omar Morto DANCE AWARD 250Machine

Adriaan Hughes Justin De Nobrega Kelly KiKx

Mr NT PODCAST OF THE YEAR AWARD presented by Spotify African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Cnr Juta & De Beer Non Travelling Reserves Podcast and Chill With Mac G

The Carol Ofori Podcast The Hustle With Justin Harrison The Journey Kwantu

Your Mom with Schalk DStv CONTENT OF THE YEAR AWARD Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health education

Lemii LoCo Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA

Tadéus Tums the Narrator “Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards,” said Tshepiso Sathekge, Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA. “We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year,” added Sathekge.

From all the categories, seven go out to the public vote. The content-loving public will decide who the winners will be in these categories: DStv Content of the Year Award SOL Best Content Creator Award

Cause Award Emerging Content Creator Award, powered by 947 Funniest Content Award

Podcast of the Year, presented by Spotify Podcast Alter Ego Award Song of the Year Award