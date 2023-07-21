Supa Mega lives long! Rapper bags nominations at DStv Content Creator Awards

The excitement over the past few weeks has been bubbling over as hundreds of entries came flooding in before being handed over to the panel of respected judges to score.
It was from these scores that the top entries in each category were determined.
Here are the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees (in no particular order):
AUTOMOTIVE AWARD
Greg Dennis Reviews
Juliet Mc Guire
Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion
MrHowMuch
Reba S
BEST BRAND COLLABORATION AWARD
DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful
EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave
Grey for Savanna Dry Goods - Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater
People Have Influence for Beauty Is You
The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga
CAUSE/SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD
Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education
Minister of Menstruation for Crampin' My Style
Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa
Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA
EMERGING CREATOR AWARD powered by 947
CharliXBoi
God's Butler
Khanyisa Unfiltered
Kooks
Natalie Wera
FASHION AND STYLE AWARD
Chernaylin
Kefilwe Mabote
Moozlie
Sni
FOODIE AWARD
Clem Pedro
Dine With Tasha
Mush Kitchen
Sifo The Cooking Husband
The Lazy Makoti
SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD
AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C - “Lemons (Lemonade)”
AKA for AKA & KDDO - 'Company’
Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku - 'Fatela'
Inkabi Zezwe for Umbayimbayi
Musa Keys for Kancane
TRAVEL AND LIFESTYLE AWARD
Gophari
Kierran Allen
Simóne & Vernon
Tebogo Pin-Pin
Wander With Iana
VISUAL ART AWARD
Aart Verrips
Chernaylin
Damn Vandal
Ricollin
KNOWLEDGE SHARING AWARD
Becoming Dr Andy
CharliXBoi
Financial Bunny
Mooshtaffa
Zethu Gqola
ALTER EGO AWARD
Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom
Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude
Titus Mokou for Mologadi
Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder
Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator
FUNNIEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
Ikho Kweba
Katinka die kat
Kooks
Nathan Molefe
Zayaan
SOL CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
Halle BBerry
Lemii LoCo
Mandisi
Tadéus
SPORTS FAN AWARD
Coach Kooks
Lee Davidse
Lemii LoCo
Sam Tech Girl" Wright"
The Manchester Derby
THUMB-STOPPING AWARD
Chernaylin
Donovan Goliath
Khanyisa Unfiltered
Mashstartup Nathan Molefe
Omar Morto
DANCE AWARD
250Machine
Adriaan Hughes
Justin De Nobrega
Kelly KiKx
Mr NT
PODCAST OF THE YEAR AWARD presented by Spotify
African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
Cnr Juta & De Beer
Non Travelling Reserves
Podcast and Chill With Mac G
The Carol Ofori Podcast
The Hustle With Justin Harrison
The Journey Kwantu
Your Mom with Schalk
DStv CONTENT OF THE YEAR AWARD
Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health education
Lemii LoCo
Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA
Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA
Tadéus Tums the Narrator
“Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards,” said Tshepiso Sathekge, Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA.
“We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year,” added Sathekge.
From all the categories, seven go out to the public vote. The content-loving public will decide who the winners will be in these categories:
DStv Content of the Year Award
SOL Best Content Creator Award
Cause Award
Emerging Content Creator Award, powered by 947
Funniest Content Award
Podcast of the Year, presented by Spotify Podcast
Alter Ego Award
Song of the Year Award
Vote for your favourite nominees at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za by clicking on the nominee, watching their content and submitting your vote.
Voting closes at midnight on August 23.