Friday, July 21, 2023

Supa Mega lives long! Rapper bags nominations at DStv Content Creator Awards

AKA. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

The excitement over the past few weeks has been bubbling over as hundreds of entries came flooding in before being handed over to the panel of respected judges to score.

It was from these scores that the top entries in each category were determined.

Here are the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees (in no particular order):

AUTOMOTIVE AWARD

Greg Dennis Reviews

Juliet Mc Guire

Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion

MrHowMuch

Reba S

BEST BRAND COLLABORATION AWARD

DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful

EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave

Grey for Savanna Dry Goods - Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater

People Have Influence for Beauty Is You

The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga

CAUSE/SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD

Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education

Minister of Menstruation for Crampin' My Style

Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa

Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation

Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA

EMERGING CREATOR AWARD powered by 947

CharliXBoi

God's Butler

Khanyisa Unfiltered

Kooks

Natalie Wera

FASHION AND STYLE AWARD

Chernaylin

K Naomi

Kefilwe Mabote

Moozlie

Sni

FOODIE AWARD

Clem Pedro

Dine With Tasha

Mush Kitchen

Sifo The Cooking Husband

The Lazy Makoti

SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD

AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C - “Lemons (Lemonade)”

AKA for AKA & KDDO - 'Company’

Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku - 'Fatela'

Inkabi Zezwe for Umbayimbayi

Musa Keys for Kancane

TRAVEL AND LIFESTYLE AWARD

Gophari

Kierran Allen

Simóne & Vernon

Tebogo Pin-Pin

Wander With Iana

VISUAL ART AWARD

Aart Verrips

Chernaylin

Damn Vandal

Karabo Poppy

Ricollin

KNOWLEDGE SHARING AWARD

Becoming Dr Andy

CharliXBoi

Financial Bunny

Mooshtaffa

Zethu Gqola

ALTER EGO AWARD

Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom

Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude

Titus Mokou for Mologadi

Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder

Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator

FUNNIEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD

Ikho Kweba

Katinka die kat

Kooks

Nathan Molefe

Zayaan

SOL CONTENT CREATOR AWARD

Donovan Goliath

Halle BBerry

Lemii LoCo

Mandisi

Tadéus

SPORTS FAN AWARD

Coach Kooks

Lee Davidse

Lemii LoCo

Sam Tech Girl" Wright"

The Manchester Derby

THUMB-STOPPING AWARD

Chernaylin

Donovan Goliath

Khanyisa Unfiltered

Mashstartup Nathan Molefe

Omar Morto

DANCE AWARD

250Machine

Adriaan Hughes

Justin De Nobrega

Kelly KiKx

Mr NT

PODCAST OF THE YEAR AWARD presented by Spotify

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Cnr Juta & De Beer

Non Travelling Reserves

Podcast and Chill With Mac G

The Carol Ofori Podcast

The Hustle With Justin Harrison

The Journey Kwantu

Your Mom with Schalk

DStv CONTENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health education

Lemii LoCo

Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA

Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA

Tadéus Tums the Narrator

“Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards,” said Tshepiso Sathekge, Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA.

“We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year,” added Sathekge.

From all the categories, seven go out to the public vote. The content-loving public will decide who the winners will be in these categories:

DStv Content of the Year Award

SOL Best Content Creator Award

Cause Award

Emerging Content Creator Award, powered by 947

Funniest Content Award

Podcast of the Year, presented by Spotify Podcast

Alter Ego Award

Song of the Year Award

Vote for your favourite nominees at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za by clicking on the nominee, watching their content and submitting your vote.

Voting closes at midnight on August 23.

