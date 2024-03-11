Hulisani Ravele makes her first public speaking gig after lengthy sabbatical

Seasoned broadcaster, Hulisani Ravele on International Women’s Day, made her return to public speaking engagements following her sabbatical.
Ravele partnered with Glade to uplift women at the Make Africa Bloom - In My Era campaign at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift.
“It’s been exciting, it’s been so purposeful,” and that she’s in her blooming era, she told the women in attendance.
The event spoke to Ravele because she could resonate with the campaign in women owning whatever era they are in. To step into their fullness and walk in it, whatever that may look like.
The purpose of the campaign was to celebrate women in the era they are in. Whether you’re in your baddie era, your soft girl era, your boss lady era or your happy girl era, Glade celebrates you, the women of Africa.
Glade also had the Strategic Women Empowerment Panel which featured anti-racism and hair activist Zulaikha Patel, radio and TV Presenter and Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and Rashmi Vadivelu (Marketing Manager - Home Care at SC Johnson) where they discussed women empowerment in the African context.
Patel spoke on the difference between gender equality and women empowerment, Laurie-Mthombeni spoke on the importance of using your softness to empower yourself and male counterparts being advocates for women empowerment and Vadivelu reiterated the importance of institutional change in corporate South Africa.
Female entrepreneurs who own product based businesses also showcased during the Glade Entrepreneur Spotlight and given an opportunity to tell their stories, what they do and what their businesses offered to the attendees.
IOL Entertainment