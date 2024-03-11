Hulisani Ravele makes her first public speaking gig after lengthy sabbatical

Ravele partnered with Glade to uplift women at the Make Africa Bloom - In My Era campaign at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift.

“It’s been exciting, it’s been so purposeful,” and that she’s in her blooming era, she told the women in attendance.

The event spoke to Ravele because she could resonate with the campaign in women owning whatever era they are in. To step into their fullness and walk in it, whatever that may look like.

The purpose of the campaign was to celebrate women in the era they are in. Whether you’re in your baddie era, your soft girl era, your boss lady era or your happy girl era, Glade celebrates you, the women of Africa.