LOOK: LaConco lunches with ‘RHOCT’s’ Camilla and Beverley

During her time in the mother city, LaConco had lunch with Camilla Mcdowell and Beverley Steyn of “The Real House of Cape Town”. LaConco is a firm fan favourite from the Durban franchise and there is speculation that she might not be returning for the show’s third season. “The Real Housewives of Durban” recently began airing in America where it is a hit with viewers.

Steyn and Mcdowell made their screen debut this year with the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” and adored by viewers. The three ladies had lunch at La Belle Bistro and Bakery and, of course, snaps of the moment were shared on social media. After all, if you don’t post it, did it even happen? LaConco, who recently debuted her weight loss transformation, shared a picture of her and the two housewives on her Instagram stories.

In her caption, the “Our Perfect Wedding” presenter wrote: “Would I even be in Cape Town without lunching with the Real housewives?” “The Real Housewives” Beverely Steyn, Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco and Camilla Mcdowell. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot Mcdowell, in her post, expressed how she couldn't wait to do lunch again with her beautiful friends. “Me and LaC!! A wonderful afternoon and a long lunch spent with my beautiful friends @_laconco and @beverley_erika_steyn….” wrote Mcdowell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QUEEN of CONSTANTIA (@camillamcdowell) The lunch seems to have been very fruitful as LaConco, in her comment, revealed how she tookmuch away from their chats and added that she also couldn't wait to do it again. Who knows, maybe a cross-over between Cape Town and Durban might be on the cards.