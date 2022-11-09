Tweeps question double standards over Matthew Booth not being cancelled like Katlego Maboe

Tweeps decided to unearth the buried Katlego Maboe alleged cheating scandal after former Bafana Bafana player and sports commentator Matthew Booth was accused of having an affair. Social media was and continues to be abuzz after the scorned Miss South Africa 2001 runner-up Sonia Booth exposed her hubby’s 10-month alleged cheating saga on Instagram.

In a few detailed posts, Sonia took followers on a blow-by-blow journey of the affair as her husband and his alleged mistress were exposed in the now famed “Cheesecake” scandal. Twitter also had a field day with Sonia’s posts and bred memes galore on social media on the same day. Now tweeps are questioning the level of equality when it comes to the soccer star’s credibility as a sports analyst on SuperSport.

Comparisons are being made between Matthew and Maboe, with tweeps asking whether he will receive the same treatment as Maboe did. Nearly two years ago, Maboe was embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal and had domestic violence claims levelled against him by his estranged partner Monique Muller. Maboe was removed from S3’s “Expresso Morning Show”, and it wasn’t long after that all his Outsurance adverts were taken off the airwaves.

The dad of one returned to the breakfast show in August this year after clearing his name in court. Here’s what tweeps had to say: @exhubby_boo wrote: “I know it may be too soon. But can we have a chat around the white male privilege of Matthew Booth being exhibited by the SuperSport decision. Katlego Maboe was lynched by these companies and smeared to the brink of poverty for a ‘private’ matter.”

I know it may be too soon. But can we have a chat around the white male privilege of Matthew Booth being exhibited by the SuperSport decision.



Katlego Maboe was lynched by these companies and smeared to the brink of poverty for a ‘private’ matter. — Boombies (@exhubby_boo) November 9, 2022 @MasegoGumbo wrote: “Also, Matthew Booth is white, he won’t lose a dime. Katlego yena na ntse a le mosetlha ka gown and lost everything. white skin is currency my loves.” also, Matthew Booth is white, he won’t lose a dime. Katlego yena na ntse a le mosetlha ka gown and lost everything. white skin is currency my loves 🫶🏽 — Kano (@MasegoGumbo) November 9, 2022 @Indepen46374353 wrote: “I wonder if they will ‘suspend’ Matthew Booth like they did to Katlego Maboe, especially now there is a ‘race twist’, black woman crying foul play to a white man..🤔 #soniaBooth.” i wonder if they will "suspend" Matthew Booth like the did to Katlego Maboe, especially now there is a "race twist" ,black woman crying foulplay to a white man..🤔 #soniaBooth — Independent Thinker (@Indepen46374353) November 7, 2022 @mlaba_mpho wrote: “This Sonia Booth saga reminds me of the Katlego Maboe incident. Now I wonder if Matthew Booth will also be cancelled.”