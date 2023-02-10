WATCH: Nathi Mthethwa salutes SA Grammy winning artists, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman

South African artists are showing up on the world stage with the most recent being local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman, who won a Grammy for Best Global music performance for “Bayethe” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Their win follows DJ Black Coffee, who also won a Grammy last year for his seventh studio album, “Subconsciously”, making history as the first South African artist to do so.

On the back of their win Sports, Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has saluted the artists and said that “South Africa is a country to be reckoned with”. In a short interview clip posted on Mthethwa’s Instagram page, he chatted with Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman and Zakes Bantwini about the moment they became Grammy award winners. Taking listeners through the moment, Zikode said: “I was feeling over the moon, coming from a small township, Hammarsdale, I never thought I could be here one day in LA representing South Africa on the world stage like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) While Kellerman shared that he thought it would be nice to have the flute and Zikode’s vocals together. And then they came up with some ideas and organically developed the song together. According to Zikode the song is all about “celebrating God”. Mthethwa said that the trio have inspired the nation.

“Your achievement is the nation’s achievement. You are raising the flag of South Africa very high. South African is a country to be reckoned with. It has artists who are capable to rise to the occasion as you did. “You would know that the country is facing a lot of challenges currently but this admission of the power of the arts assist to lift the spirit. Everything today revolves around you superstars.” Bantwini admitted the moment was “really amazing”.

