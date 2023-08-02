While Blxckie hasn’t been releasing new music as frequently as he did in 2021 and 2022, the award-winning rapper seems to be positioning himself for an international blow up. The 23-year-old has been in between Johannesburg and Los Angeles over the past few months, working with various international artists and producers ahead of the release of his eagerly-anticipated upcoming project.

The latest artist the "Kwenzekile" star has been pictured with in studio is none other than the Grammy-nominated US rap superstar Wale.

Blxckie shared a few images and video of the two working on new music together in studio in Los Angeles over the weekend. Wale is no stranger to working with South African rappers. His collaboration with Kwesta “Spirit” is one of the biggest hip-hop tracks to date. The rapper even came to the country for the music video shoot. Earlier in the year, the Durban rapper shared an image vibing in the studio in Los Angeles with Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado. “a sydenham heights boy and Nelly Furtado,” he shared on Instagram.