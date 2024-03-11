The Nicaraguan-American DJ has accomplished with his impact in the world of dance music

In the world of dance music, there are very few heights that Diamante Anthony Blackmon also known as GORDO has not achieved. The Nicaraguan-American DJ, record producer and former rapper has been active in the music industry for over a decade and has made a name for himself in the dance music scene. GORDO's impact in the world of dance music is evident, as he is one of the flag bearers of Hispanic music around the globe.

He boasts numerous accolades, such as being ranked number 25 on the overall DJ Mag Top 100 list, and earning his spot as DJ Mag's number one Hispanic producer. Built for the grand occasion, GORDO also produced multiple records on Drake's Honestly Nevermind and more records on his latest project “For All the Dogs”. The Nicaraguan-American DJ, Gordo, Image: Ivan Amet Achao Acun These records include "Currents", "Massive", "Calling My Name", "Tie That Binds" and "Sticky" with the album receiving critical acclaim being ranked on Rolling Stone, Complex, and The New York Times list of the best albums in 2022. Formerly known as Carnage, GORDO’s music is a fusion of different genres, including house and Latin music. He is known for his ability to create beats that are catchy, inspiring crowds to dance with each track selection.

A regular fixture at some of the world's biggest events and festivals, GORDO has performed at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, North Coast Festival, Nameless Festival, ZAMNA Tulum, Open Park in Punta Del Este, MUTE in Argentina and Mysteryland while selling out major venues including the Brooklyn Mirage, Club Space, The Salt Shed and Thermal Airport. GORDO is also known for his philanthropic work, having spent $100K to build a school in his native Guatemala. GORDO’s music is not just about making people dance; it's about inspiring them to be the best version of themselves. His philanthropic work reflects his commitment to making the world a better place. GORDO's school in Guatemala is a testament to his belief that education is the key to a better future.

In an interview with GQ, GORDO spoke about his journey to success and the challenges he faced along the way. GQ: Where did your story begin, and what are some of your earliest childhood memories? Gordo: I was born in Washington, but my blood is Nicaraguan, as my family is from there. I spent the majority of my childhood in Guatemala, which is why I am so connected to the country and find it so special. I always say being from Central America is one of the biggest parts of my identity, although living in the US during my teenage years also had a big impact on who I am nowadays.

The Nicaraguan-American DJ, Gordo, Image: Ivan Amet Achao Acun I was faced with a lot of challenges to overcome. Starting with the language barrier and the struggles with being included and accepted, even more so when you are a teenager. At the end of the day I was a black kid from Latin America whose first language was not English. It really took time for me to come into my own, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. GQ: At the age of sixteen, you had already started playing music in your hometown. When did you realize you wanted to make music? Gordo: I always knew music was a part of me in a major way and something I needed in my life. From basic instruments as a kid, to learning piano and eventually production, I have early memories of being around and falling in love with music.

I am not sure if there is a specific age or moment where I realized it because it always felt innate… and I like it that way. GQ: How does your hometown influence your sound? Who were some of your inspirations at the time? Gordo: Latin music was intrinsically tied to my upbringing. When I listen to Latin music it brings me comfort and I love to be collaborating with some of the biggest Latin artists right now like Bad Bunny, Feid, Maluma, and more.

The Nicaraguan-American DJ, Gordo, Image: Ivan Amet Achao Acun I have tons of memories tied to Latin music which is why a big goal of mine sonically is to bridge the gap between Latin music and how music. I love to sing along in Spanish and the vibe a good Latin record will produce. It’s amazing to see the size and scale of the genre as we go into 2024. GQ: In 2012 you debuted as Carnage making EDM artist with collaborations with Borgore, Timmy Trumpet how do you think your sound has evolved over the years? In 2021 you rebranded from Carnage to Gordo. What inspired the rebrand ? Gordo: As I got older and made healthier and better changes to my lifestyle, my sound also started to grow and mature, just like me. I was falling out of love with dubstep and bass music and found myself gravitating towards house music.

I was spending my off time in places like Ibiza, Tulum, Mykonos and so many other cities where I could just disintegrate into the culture and the environment. I was constantly in the room with some of the biggest legends in the scene like Solomun, Jamie Jones, the Keinemusik boys and so much more. When the pandemic hit, I knew I needed a refresh… a personal one. I needed to realign my life for the better and get on the page Diamante the person wanted to be on. That's when I decided to go all in on GORDO. I had this burning urge to follow my heart and my passion, and that's what drove me to GORDO. I haven’t looked back since. GQ: You just announced the biggest LATAM DJ tour of all time. How did this come about?

Gordo: I have spent months planning how to truly tap in and connect with the LATAM market. I have noticed so many North American DJs truly undervalue the benefit of touring the world (specifically LATAM) and choose to focus on the United States. After doing weeks of one-off headlining shows, I had a chance to really see first hand how appreciative these fans are and how reactive they are when looking at my Spotify streams or Instagram engagement… they all show out and become serious fans instantly, assuming they liked the show. This tour has been nothing but a dream come true. I pressed my team so hard for a major LATAM tour, and what we came up with is special. 25 cities… 15 countries… the ability to expand the TARAKA around the continent… its historic and GORDO’s most proud achievement to date.

GQ: What inspires your music choices and sets? What is your pre-show ritual or routine? Gordo: I like to play whatever is different and unpredictable, but a lot of that comes at the mercy of being able to read the room. I am a DJ that will prepare a playlist with 100–300 songs (even though my USB has over 1000+ songs and edits) and spin a set that fits the audience. I do not typically get to shows too early so I spend as much time resting as I can. This is especially so after I started consistently booking 6-8 hour sets. I am pretty laid back to be honest… I go in… I do my job to the best of my ability… and I leave… and most importantly I absolutely love it.

GQ: What advice would you give to someone who is aspiring to be a dance music DJ? GQ: I always love to say – be different and don’t be afraid to break the mold. Nothing I have done is traditional or ordinary. Everything I have done and strive to do comes with being different, being bigger and better than the day before. This industry is tough… it straight up is not made for everyone… but if it is made for you then you will know… and once you know… commit and never look back. It is as simple as that, but also as scary and difficult as that.

GQ: What is your favorite thing about being a dance music DJ? Gordo: Other than the fact I am addicted to my craft and could not be more in love with it… I am a vibe curator. I create experiences for fans, friends, family and strangers who just need to escape their hectic life and enjoy a good night out. I also love exposing people to new music, and putting on up and coming artists. That is how and why I started my live event series / parties called TARAKA. The ethos of TARAKA was to build an environment where people can be liberated and live… I love being able to provide that for people through my music and live sets.

GQ: Your debut album Papi Gordo ranked number 184 on Billboard 200. An amazing feat. What could you say is the recipe to making good albums? Gordo: The secret is to bring your own sauce and really hone in on being authentic to yourself. Make the music you want… collaborate with the artists you want.. not every song needs to be a radio hit… make music for yourself. It will go a long way. I am not afraid to bend genres or mix sounds. I am influenced by my culture and everything I experience and I translate all of that into my music. I am currently working on my debut GORDO album, dropping in early 2024, and I feel reinvigorated to create some great music. I am reteaching myself the process of how to create a full-length album – and now that we are nearly done – I couldn’t be more excited for the next one.

GQ: TARAKA has popularized a movement of Dance music in Europe and America, featuring underground artists and extended sets. How did the movement begin and will it ever come to Africa? Gordo: TARAKA started as a solo record I released in 2021… it was actually GORDO’s second-ever release. At the same time, I was planning my very own party series and wanted to connect my parties branding to my latest record (TARAKA). TARAKA started with the goal of creating something unexpected and never experienced. These events needed to focus on the music and the venue and building stages with minimal production that specialized on lights and sound.

Simply put… TARAKA is everything to me. It is my baby. I want and need to grow it to its full potential and take it around the globe… yes including Africa! One of the many perks of the TARAKA brand is I get to curate and personalize every lineup myself which means I can bring some of my favorite African artists to the stage such as Nitefreak. You cannot bet the house that the future will be TARAKA and there is no slowing down this train. GQ: You worked with Drake on ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. What was it like working on the project and can you share the story of when you first got the call?

Gordo: Drake and I have been homies for such a long time but we never really talked about creating something original together until recently. I was always in the studio with him, or giving feedback on tracks here and there, but it was never ‘yo let's work on something together’. Our collaborations came naturally and organically. It is a blessing to live the life I live and to be able to share an experience with him on both “Honestly, Nevermind” and “For All The Dogs”. I will never take it for granted. He's a legend and great friend. GQ: Are you working on any new music?

Gordo: Always… my new album is almost at the finish line and I can’t wait to share it with the world. I don’t think you guys are ready… it is my most proud work to date. GQ: What can fans expect from you in the future? Gordo: TARAKA… TARAKA…. TARAKA!! I plan to really focus on the brand and look to bring it to new heights in 2024. On a personal level, fans can expect more schools to be built, more music released and more shows announced in the immediate future. I am always working on a ton of new projects and I am excited for the world to finally get to experience it all soon.