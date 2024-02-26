Jessica Nkosi focusing on her brand as she takes a break from Mzansi TV screens

With a growing family, Nkosi hasn't been on any production sets. She tells IOL Entertainment that she won’t be back any time soon, teasing, "Maybe next year.“ Nkosi explains that this year her focus is on strengthening her personal brand and the results are showing. This month, Bayer South Africa Consumer Health division announced her as an ambassador for Bepanthen® Derma line of products, which are designed for dry and sensitive skin.

“For every brand that I work with I’m an ambassador of. I don't do monthly partnerships, I look for longevity, I sign long contracts,” explains the Volvo South Africa ambassador. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) “I want longevity, I want loyalty and that to me means more,” explains the actress, who isn't afraid to turn down deals when they do not align with her. “I can’t convince people to believe in something that I don’t believe in the brand myself.”

Nkosi may be taking a break from TV screens but she still has hopes to stretch herself as an actress and show viewers her range. She tells IOL Entertainment that she won’t be doing roles that she has already done. She’s done the sweet innocent girl, Qondi on the Mzansi Magic telenovela ‘Isibaya’, she’s portrayed the villain Thando Sebata on ‘The Queen’ which even earned her Best Female Villain at the Royalty Soapie Awards. “I want something different, a hobo, a lesbian. I want to push myself acting wise.”